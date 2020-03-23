Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

NYSE:DRI opened at $39.00 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.