Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issued By William Blair

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

FTDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of FTDR opened at $33.76 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 23.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

