Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

TRIP stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.