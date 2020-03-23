Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Shares of ALGN opened at $144.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.58. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

