Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Decreased by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

