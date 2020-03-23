Qbao Price Hits $0.0054 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $354,317.15 and approximately $3,013.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000112 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

