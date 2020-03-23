QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $45,667.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

