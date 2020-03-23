Qredit (XQR) Reaches One Day Volume of $96.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $152,789.88 and approximately $96.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

