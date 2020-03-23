Qtum Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00019335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HBUS, Bleutrade and LBank. Qtum has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and $392.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,224,644 coins and its circulating supply is 96,474,624 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bithumb, ABCC, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Upbit, BCEX, LBank, Poloniex, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, Iquant, Liqui, Bit-Z, GOPAX, Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Coinone, CoinEx, Binance, HBUS, DigiFinex, Bleutrade, Bibox, Bittrex, Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Coindeal, Livecoin, EXX, BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

