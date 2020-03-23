QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0011

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $376,191.39 and $149,532.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 577.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.