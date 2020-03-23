QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,898,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

