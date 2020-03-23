Quant (QNT) Trading Up 40.1% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00039137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00349137 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001016 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015337 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004869 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

