Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Hits $5.18 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $60,074.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018804 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.02756227 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,689,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

