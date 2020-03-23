QuarkChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.04102969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00066641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00037877 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003662 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.