Qubitica Price Tops $22.23 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $22.23 or 0.00347041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $59,290.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015901 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001990 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004846 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

