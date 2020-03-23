Questor Technology Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CVE QST opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.68.

In other news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$902,500. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

