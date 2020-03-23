QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0076 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.66 million and $53,410.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.04118712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00066804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

