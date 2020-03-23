Qwertycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $116.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $556,897.89 and $116.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

