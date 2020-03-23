RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of RadNet worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $8.29 on Monday. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

