Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC reduced its position in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. Rafael makes up approximately 0.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Rafael worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rafael by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rafael by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rafael by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rafael by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rafael by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 593,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.86. 36,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,505. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

