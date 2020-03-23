RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s (RANJY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RANJY. HSBC downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.05.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

