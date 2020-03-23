Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 563.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

