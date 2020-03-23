Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $426.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $173,659.24 and $426.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 428.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

