Rate3 (RTE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,488.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, ABCC and DEx.top. Rate3 has a market cap of $379,996.84 and approximately $49,488.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.04138379 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bibox, HADAX, Coinrail, DDEX, Hotbit, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.