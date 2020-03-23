Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $17.33 on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

