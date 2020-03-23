RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of RTLLF remained flat at $$437.25 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $437.25 and a 52-week high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

