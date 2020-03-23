Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, IDCM and QBTC. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $87.05 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,786,865,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, IDCM, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Graviex, QBTC, Cryptohub, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

