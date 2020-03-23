Raymond James & Associates Acquires 198,556 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 628.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

PSTG opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

