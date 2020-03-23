Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,072 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

