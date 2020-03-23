Raymond James & Associates Acquires 254,175 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 559.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.55% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 625,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony J. Artabane acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASA opened at $9.10 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.