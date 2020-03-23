Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,800 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.84% of FRP worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.77. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

