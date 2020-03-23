Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1,171.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Aecom worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aecom by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Aecom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aecom stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

