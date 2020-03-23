Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PWR opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

