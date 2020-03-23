Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after buying an additional 82,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 68,245 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 123,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 56,429 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

