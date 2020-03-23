Raymond James & Associates Has $3.70 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 44.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

