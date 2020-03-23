Raymond James & Associates Has $3.85 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Core Laboratories worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

