Raymond James & Associates Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,996,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $14.79 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.