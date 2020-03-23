Raymond James & Associates Has $3.92 Million Stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

