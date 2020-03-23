Raymond James & Associates Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.