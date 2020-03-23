Raymond James & Associates Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

