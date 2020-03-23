Raymond James & Associates Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,049,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $22,251,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $17,827,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $10.82 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

