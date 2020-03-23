Raymond James & Associates Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of American States Water worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:AWR opened at $86.00 on Monday. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

