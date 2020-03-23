Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have commented on JEC shares. Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

