Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.52% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 206,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

