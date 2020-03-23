Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 621.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 553,184 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

