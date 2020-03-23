Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.90% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMM stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

