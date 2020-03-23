Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $80.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.