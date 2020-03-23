Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetEase were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $285.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average of $305.49. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

