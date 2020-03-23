Raymond James & Associates Purchases 35,812 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitable by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

