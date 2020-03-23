Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,763 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

JD.Com stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

